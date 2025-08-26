Buckingham Palace celebrates as Prince Harry joins royal family for key event

King Charles shares heartfelt message to honour key royal

Buckingham Palace marked a special day with a heartfelt message after Prince Harry showcased to the world that he is still part of the royal family.

On August 26, King Charles' office celebrated Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester's 81st birthday on social media.

A delightful photo of the monarch's cousin was released alongside a warm birthday wish.

The royal family's social media team wrote, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Gloucester."

It is important to mention that King Charles honoured the Duke of Gloucester on his special day, days after the Duke of Sussex's meaningful gesture, which proved that he has not completely "turned his back" on the royal family.

For the unversed, Harry penned a secret letter on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day in a bid to pay tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip and the 'Forgotten Army.'

Royal expert, Jennie Bond, lauded the Duke of Sussex's efforts to join the royals in commemoration of a key event.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "...[Harry] will always regard himself as a member of the wider military family. He hasn’t turned into a Californian surfer dude after all: he remains a prince and a former soldier."

Jennie added, "It was a graphic illustration that, although Harry has left official royal duties behind, he will always be part of the royal family."