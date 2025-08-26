Porepunkah police shooting: ‘Sovereign citizen’ manhunt underway

Two police officers have been killed, and one was injured after being shot at Porepunkah, a small town in Victoria, Australia.
Police believe that the culprit of the attack was a “sovereign citizen”, a person who thinks that the state or its laws and regulations are illegitimate. The citizen is considered “heavily armed.”
In response to the tragic incident, a massive police search operation is underway with dozens of police officers, vehicles and a helicopter trying to find the shooter.
A public safety warning was issued, with police describing the situation as “an active and ongoing incident which may present a significant risk to members of the public.”
The residents were told to “not to travel into the area” and “remain indoors until further notice”.
The school in Porepunkah was placed under lockdown. Jill Gillies, the principal of the school, confirmed, “there was an incident near the school,” and students should “continue to follow police orders”.
The local council closed commercial activities in Porepunkah, Alpine Shire.
Jacinta Allan, the Premier of Victoria, stated, “Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day.”
Anthony Albanese, the PM of Australia, also commented on the tragedy and acknowledged the risks police officers “take each and every day.”
The shooting happened at 10:30 local time (01:30 BST), a time when 10 police officers were in the area for a search warrant.
Gun violence is not frequent in Australia due to the strictest firearms regulations in the world.
Porepunkah is a small town located in the northeast of Victoria, Australia.
Kilmar Abrego Gracia was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday, August 25, after a brief period...
British people are warned not to answer texts from scammers who pretends to be from delivery services
Mom's 'Toy Story Style' sendoff video with her son’s childhood toys before he leaves for college has been viewed by...
'Gears of War: Reloaded' has officially launched for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5
Arsenal receive formal bid from Porto for defender Jakub Kiwior, whose sale could fund a move for primary target Piero...
The unexpected NatWest app crash sparks customers fury on social media