Porepunkah police shooting: ‘Sovereign citizen’ manhunt underway

Two officers were killed, and one was injured in Porepunkah, Victoria, Australia

Two police officers have been killed, and one was injured after being shot at Porepunkah, a small town in Victoria, Australia.

Police believe that the culprit of the attack was a “sovereign citizen”, a person who thinks that the state or its laws and regulations are illegitimate. The citizen is considered “heavily armed.”

In response to the tragic incident, a massive police search operation is underway with dozens of police officers, vehicles and a helicopter trying to find the shooter.

The local council closed commercial activities in Porepunkah, Alpine Shire.

A public safety warning was issued, with police describing the situation as “an active and ongoing incident which may present a significant risk to members of the public.”

The residents were told to “not to travel into the area” and “remain indoors until further notice”.

The school in Porepunkah was placed under lockdown. Jill Gillies, the principal of the school, confirmed, “there was an incident near the school,” and students should “continue to follow police orders”.

The shooting happened at 10:30 local time (01:30 BST), a time when 10 police officers were in the area for a search warrant.

Jacinta Allan, the Premier of Victoria, stated, “Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day.”

Anthony Albanese, the PM of Australia, also commented on the tragedy and acknowledged the risks police officers “take each and every day.”

Gun violence is not frequent in Australia due to the strictest firearms regulations in the world.

Where is Porepunkah located?

Porepunkah is a small town located in the northeast of Victoria, Australia.