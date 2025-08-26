Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna 'left to die' after rescue abandoned

A female mountaineer, Natalia Nagovitsyna, has been left to die after rescuers gave up hope due to impossible weather conditions.
The 47-year-old climber was recently filmed alive as she waved at the drone set to monitor her while being stranded on the Victory Peak in Kyrgyzstan.
The female mountaineer reportedly broke her leg while scaling the summit on August 12.
Multiple rescue efforts failed to bring back the climber from a snowy 24,000 ft peak.
Natalia’s 49-year-old friend and fellow climber Luca Sinigaglia lost his life while making the second attempt to save the Russian climber.
Though the search was called off on Friday, a last attempt was planned for today (Tuesday), however, bad weather didn’t allow it to happen and now the mountaineer has been left to die at minus 30C temperature.
A Russian mountaineering portal announced: “The rescue mission on Mount Pobeda was officially brought to an end. The Italian pilots have departed. Weather conditions remain poor.”
Authorities said that the rescue helicopter was brought back to its permanent base as Italian pilots have returned, adding, “The body of Natalia could be recovered in Spring only.”
Since, the news of abandoning of rescue mission surfaced, Natalia’s words from 2022 documentary have gone viral in which she said, “I am not afraid to die on a summit.”
A person was struck and killed by a 7 train at Grand Central Terminal
Dust storm ‘Haboob’ slams parts of Arizona causing power outage, damaging Pheonix airport, delaying flights
Kilmar Abrego Gracia was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday, August 25, after a brief period...
British people are warned not to answer texts from scammers who pretends to be from delivery services
Mom's 'Toy Story Style' sendoff video with her son’s childhood toys before he leaves for college has been viewed by...
'Gears of War: Reloaded' has officially launched for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5
Arsenal receive formal bid from Porto for defender Jakub Kiwior, whose sale could fund a move for primary target Piero...
The unexpected NatWest app crash sparks customers fury on social media