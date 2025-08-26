Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna 'left to die' after rescue abandoned

A female mountaineer, Natalia Nagovitsyna, has been left to die after rescuers gave up hope due to impossible weather conditions.

The 47-year-old climber was recently filmed alive as she waved at the drone set to monitor her while being stranded on the Victory Peak in Kyrgyzstan.

The female mountaineer reportedly broke her leg while scaling the summit on August 12.

Multiple rescue efforts failed to bring back the climber from a snowy 24,000 ft peak.

Natalia’s 49-year-old friend and fellow climber Luca Sinigaglia lost his life while making the second attempt to save the Russian climber.

Luca Sinigaglia

Though the search was called off on Friday, a last attempt was planned for today (Tuesday), however, bad weather didn’t allow it to happen and now the mountaineer has been left to die at minus 30C temperature.

Natalia Nagovitsyna

A Russian mountaineering portal announced: “The rescue mission on Mount Pobeda was officially brought to an end. The Italian pilots have departed. Weather conditions remain poor.”

Authorities said that the rescue helicopter was brought back to its permanent base as Italian pilots have returned, adding, “The body of Natalia could be recovered in Spring only.”

Since, the news of abandoning of rescue mission surfaced, Natalia’s words from 2022 documentary have gone viral in which she said, “I am not afraid to die on a summit.”