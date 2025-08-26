Fox, YouTube TV carriage dispute threatens college football coverage

YouTube TV informed its subscribers that Fox channels including Fox Sports, Fox Business, and Fox News may not be available on the live television streaming platform starting Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The decision will be finalised if a new content agreement cannot be agreed upon by 5:00 p.m. on the same day.

Previously, companies signed the agreement that is going to end shortly, but they are locked in a payment dispute now with YouTube accusing Fox of demanding exaggerated and unfair high fees.

In the official blog post, YouTube stated, “Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive. Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.”

“If we are unable to reach a new agreement by 5:00 p.m. E.T on August 27, 2025, Fox channels including Fox Sports, Business, and News would become unavailable on YouTube TV. Content from these channels saved in your library would also become unavailable at this time,” YouTube TV further explained the ongoing situation.

To our members: In order to bring you the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, YouTube TV partners with content providers like Fox. Our agreement with Fox is nearing renewal, and we're actively negotiating to reach a fair deal for both sides, as well as our subscribers. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 25, 2025

In case a new agreement can’t be signed, YouTube will offer a $10 credit to affected members.

Fox responded to the accusations with, “it is disappointing that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.”

The media group added it is alerting users that they could lose access “unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon.”

The dispute coincides with a critical time, as a major sports event i.e., college football, is set to air this weekend, including a major matchup between Ohio State and Texas.

If a new deal is not signed, YouTube TV subscribers may miss the opportunity to stream the action live.

The alternative options include Fox’s own streaming service, FOX One, offering a free trial. Users can also opt for the ESPN+ combo or an over-the-air-antenna for watching the football season.

Previously, YouTube TV also had carriage disputes with Paramount which were eventually resolved.

Subscribers are now waiting for last-minute deals to avoid blackouts.