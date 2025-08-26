Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million, ranks as 10th largest ever prize

The Powerball jackpot has risen to a staggering $750 million, creating a nationwide frenzy.
The last drawing was on Wednesday, August 23, 2025, but the staggering prize money of $338.6 million remains unclaimed as no ticket holder matched all six numbers.
The winning numbers were 11, 14, 34, 47, 52, and the Powerball was 18.
While nobody claimed the grand prize, one ticketholder in South Dakota matched five numbers in addition to the Powerplay to win $2 million.
Two lucky winners from Maine and NewYork also won $1 million each.
The next chance to win the massive jackpot is on Saturday, August 25, 2025 at 10:59 P.M. E.T.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are available in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The $750 million cash prize marks the 10th largest prize in the history of the game. The top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history are:
The prize money has been increasing since a player in California won $204.5 million on June 1, 2025.
The chances of winning this ultimate prize are a daunting 1 in 292.2 million, but as the prize grows, so does the people’s desire to get their dream prize hoping to beat the odds.
