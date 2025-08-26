Prince Harry, Meghan found near Windsor Castle in unexpected situation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a long way to go when it comes their public image in the UK as the couple faced awkward circumstance near the royal estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions back in 2020 to start an independent life in the US. Three years since their official eviction from Frogmore Cottage, the couple was spotted near Windsor Castle in the most unexpected place.

According to a new report, the plush likenesses of the Sussexes is being sold near Windsor. A company by the name of Pet Hate Toys made parody dog chew toys of Harry and Meghan.

The Meghan toy is described as a “picture of elegance”, meanwhile the Harry toy is said to have a realistic “bald spot and stern face”.

The blurb further reads: “Harry looks so dapper in his fav- furr-ite blue suit, with dog design tie and trademark bangle.”

“Apparently the Harry and Meghan ones are proving extremely popular, which says a lot about how they’re regarded in Windsor,” one customer told The Sun. “I think that shows how far they’ve gone from heroes on their wedding day to zeroes.”

The move comes amid Prince Harry’s ongoing peace talks with King Charles, which seem to have hit a roadblock. Following the meeting of the aides in July, there has been no concrete update on the matter.

Harry is expected to return to UK in nearly a week’s time. It remains to be seen if a meeting can be held between the monarch and his younger son.