Trump's hand bruise & makeup spark health concerns: Here's everything you need to know

United States (U.S.) President Donald trump was spotted with bruising on the back of his right hand again on Monday, August 25, 2025, in the Oval Office, during a meeting with the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
This recent appearance of bruising, combined with previous instances where he used makeup to cover similar marks, has sparked concerns about his health, particularly given his age and previous struggles with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Over the weekend, Trump was photographed with a smaller bruise on his left hand, days after he was seen with a thick layer of makeup on the back of his right hand while visiting the People’s House Museum in Washington.
The white house initially blamed the bruising on hand shaking, echoing Trump, who gave Times the same reason for the apparent injury during interview in December, telling the magazine, “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people.”
Elaborating on the bruising in July, the white House released a letter from the president’s physician, Sean Barbabella, stating the bruising “is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen”.
But, CVI damages those valves, causing blood to pool in your legs. This increases pressure in your leg veins and causes symptoms like swelling and ulcers, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Most cases of CVI are due to genetics, but certain risk factors can increase a person’s chance of developing the condition.
These risk factors include a history of deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins or a family history of varicose veins, obesity, smoking and tobacco use and sitting or standing for long periods.
However, the chance of developing the condition also increases with age. Trump celebrated his 79th birthday on June 14.
He is the second oldest person to serve as President of the United States and the oldest to begin a term as president.
