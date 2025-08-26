University of Arkansas shooter: Police confirm report a ‘hoax’

The University of Arkansas’ active shooter report appeared to be a hoax

An active shooter report at the University of Arkansas on August 25, 2025, was deemed to be a hoax.

University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD), Assistant Chief Matt Mills clarified at a press conference, “It’s looking as if it was another swatting or hoax call.”

The police said 38 calls to 911 and 300 landline calls were received from the campus, regarding a shooter and shots fired at seven different buildings, including Pat Walker Health Centre and Mullins Library, and the 1021 Food Hall.

We have found no evidence of anything. No gunshots, no victims, no injuries, nothing has been confirmed, police say.

After an investigation by multiple agencies, no evidence has been found. Natalie Eucce, a member of the Fayetteville Police Department, responded: “We have found no evidence of anything. No gunshots, no victims, no injuries, nothing has been confirmed.”

The “avoid, deny, defend” protocols for safety and security measures have been lifted around 2:45 p.m.

The “deeply troubling” incident caused panic on campus and in the surrounding community. Molly Rawn, Fayetteville Mayor, expressed a sigh of relief that no one got hurt or injured.

False reporting of an active shooter was also recorded at the University of Tennessee and Villanova University this year.

“We are all grateful there is no ongoing threat to the University or to the City of Fayetteville,” the mayor said.

She said, “However, it is deeply troubling that a false report could create such fear, waste valuable resources, and disrupt our community like we saw today. Whether this was a hoax or a mistake, the consequences are serious.”

The UAPD and FBI are investigating the source of the calls. False reporting of an active shooter was also recorded at the University of Tennessee and Villanova University this year.

What is a hoax call?

A phone call made to deceive someone for malicious or humorous purpose.