Carlos Alcaraz's new buzzcut sparks reactions among fans, fellow players

Carlos Alcaraz is turning heads at the 2025 US Open, but it’s not just his exceptional tennis skills, he’s debuted a bold new look: a shaved head.

The five-time Grand Slam winner arrived in New York on Monday with a buzzcut hairstyle, a far cry from his usual look.

It’s a switch that fans, analysts, and fellow ATP competitors took notice of throughout the day.

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his fresh new look was actually a fix for a bad haircut. In a chat with Rory Mcllroy, Alcaraz confessed he wasn’t loving his previous do and had to start over- literally.

McIlroy chimed in, reassuring him that the new shaved head look suits him well.

Alcaraz’s buzzcut sparked social media reactions

In contrast, fellow American tennis player Francis Tiafoe took a more candid approach, bluntly stating that Carlos Alcaraz’s new shaved head look was “terrible” and “horrendous”, though he still showed support, saying “That’s my guy, though.”

Fans on social media took the change less than gracefully, expressing sadness over the buzzcut.

One user on X wrote, “CARLOZ ALCARAZ WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU.”

Another user, who happened to be an ESPN sports analyst, commented, “Was not expecting for the Alcaraz to buzzcut to be the breaking news of the day.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s bold new buzz cut indeed made him look like a changed man since the Cincinnati Open just a week ago.

The 22-year-old Spaniard debuted the striking new look at the US Open, and while it drew mixed reactions online, his exceptional play on the court left no room for doubt.