Meghan Markle pens personal letter to announce exciting news 

Meghan Markle made an exciting announcement ahead of the release of her Netflix show's season 2.
On August 25, the Duchess of Sussex sent a personal message to As Ever customers, revealing that the next drop on her lifestyle brand is set to take place.
Meghan also shared that new products will be introduced soon on her lifestyle brand's website.
In a letter to her followers, the former Suits star wrote, "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer, and we are so thrilled to share that our next seasonal product drop lands tomorrow at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET."
"Many of the beloved products that you've come to enjoy as staples in your home will be available, with the addition of a delectable new fruit spread."
"And just to add to the music to your ears, we are excited to share so many more new offerings as we transition into fall. See you tomorrow! Until then, have a fantastic day. As ever."
It is important to note that the Duchess of Sussex revealed a huge surprise about As Ever just hours before the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's season 2.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive embarrassing blow as couple seen near Windsor
Royal family may retire titles due to Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's controversies
Prince and Princess of Wales take action to deal with important issue at new Windsor home
Meghan Markle was under fire after inviting Chrissy Teigen on her show
The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a sneak peek of the first episode by sharing a clip
Kensington Palace confirms Wales family set to move house this year