Meghan Markle pens personal letter to announce exciting news

Meghan Markle made an exciting announcement ahead of the release of her Netflix show's season 2.

On August 25, the Duchess of Sussex sent a personal message to As Ever customers, revealing that the next drop on her lifestyle brand is set to take place.

Meghan also shared that new products will be introduced soon on her lifestyle brand's website.

In a letter to her followers, the former Suits star wrote, "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer, and we are so thrilled to share that our next seasonal product drop lands tomorrow at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET."

"Many of the beloved products that you've come to enjoy as staples in your home will be available, with the addition of a delectable new fruit spread."

"And just to add to the music to your ears, we are excited to share so many more new offerings as we transition into fall. See you tomorrow! Until then, have a fantastic day. As ever."

It is important to note that the Duchess of Sussex revealed a huge surprise about As Ever just hours before the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's season 2.