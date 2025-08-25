China’s mega dam raises water war concerns in India

China’s planned mega-dam in Tibet could slash Brahmaputra river flows by up to 85% during the dry season, prompting Delhi to fast-track its Upper Siang multipurpose storage dam.

The Chinese project, set to be the world’s largest hydropower dam at $170 billion, has raised alarms in New Delhi over Beijing’s potential control of the Yarlung Zangbo, which becomes the Brahmaputra in India.

India’s state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) began surveying the Upper Siang site in May 2025 under armed protection, despite resistance from Arunachal Pradesh’s Adi community, who fear 16 villages will be submerged, impacting over 100,000 livelihoods.

India’s strategic dam, with 14 billion cubic meters of storage, aims to release water during dry months, cutting Guwahati’s supply shortfall from 25% to 11%.

Adi grocer,Odoni Palo Pabin expressed: "This land is our life; we’ll resist," as it is estimated by the government that the dam could also absorb sudden floods from China, with plans to keep 30% capacity empty. said.

Geopolitical water management tensions persist as India raises concerns with China, whose foreign ministry claims its dam won’t harm downstream nations.

“Experts warn both projects risk seismic instability. India’s dam, facing a decade-long build, remains vulnerable to Chinese water surges during construction,” the Reuters reported.