Princess Beatrice proves Prince William right about her royal potential

Princess Beatrice is making her family and royal fans proud for all the right reasons.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter has already caught Prince William's attention for her passion and dedication to major welfare causes, as previously reported by GB News.

Now, Beatrice has been named a director and shareholder of Purpose Economy Intelligence, which forms part of her new business venture.

The Princess, who celebrated her 37th birthday on August 8, has entered into business with a senior figure at the World Economic Forum (WEF), a move that reflects her growing portfolio of charitable work.

Holding a 45 percent stake in the company, Beatrice is strengthening her cousin William’s belief in her potential as a valuable future asset to the monarchy, particularly when it comes to official duties.

According to GB News, William views it as a 'missed opportunity' not to make greater use of the talents and dedication of his royal cousins, including Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

A former royal aide told Radar Online: 'William has noticed how engaged and loyal his cousins are.'

Earlier this year, Beatrice also became the patron of Borne, a charity focused on tackling the causes of premature birth.

This announcement comes as reports emerge of a bombshell memoir set to hit bookshelves later this year — a self-penned account by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault and later settled the lawsuit against him.

Giuffre died earlier this month at the age of 41.