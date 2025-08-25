Police launches investigation into Raja Jackson vs Syko Stu dispute

Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend, faces scrutiny after attacking an Stuart Smith known as Syko Stu during a professional wrestling show at Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Satuarday, August 23, 2025.

The altercation occurred on Saturday night at Knokx Pro Academy when Jackson, 25-year-old son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, allegedly attacked wrestler Smith during a live-streamed event.

A video clip which went viral on social media shows Jackson entering the ring while Smith was engaged with another opponent, lifting him into the air and slamming him onto the canvas.

The MMA fighter then appeared to strike the seemingly unconscious wrestler multiple times before being pulled away by other performers.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to media outlets that officers responded to the incident and have taken an official police report, though no arrests have been made at this time.

Smith's brother Andrew announced on social media that the wrestler remained “stable but in critical care” as of August 23, 2025 evening, though event organizers have not released any official medical updates.

The former UFC champion addressed the incident online, noting his son had recently suffered a concussion during training and called it a "work that went wrong" and apologizing on his son's behalf.

"Raja was unexpectedly hit on the side of the head by him moments before Smith's match," Jackson expressed.

The veteran fighter continued: "Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this,"

"I don't condone my son's actions at all. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health and the wellbeing of Mr. Smith,” Jackson concluded his note.

Event organizers have condemned Jackson's actions as a selfish, irresponsible act of violence and sources close to the promotion guarantee that the violent offender will never be allowed to attend their events again.