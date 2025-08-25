Kate Middleton, Prince William's neighbour breaks silence on children's safety

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who plan to move their family to Forest Lodge in Windsor before the end of the year, have received surprising message from their future neighbours.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' nearby residents believe the couple's new home is less private than their current accommodations.

Those living in Cranbourne Hall Residential Park are expected to be some of the Prince and Princess of Wales' closest neighbours after their relocation, but they revealed that Forest Lodge is less private than their current home, the nearby Adelaide Cottage.

The 87-year-old claimed: "I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family."

"It's a less private spot than their previous home, from what I know about the location. So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live," Jean told the Daily Mail.

"They have young children after all. They deserve privacy," she added.

As per reports, some security measures have already been put in place, including a metal fence with black mesh privacy screens around the front of the house and new shrubs being planted.

Two households near Forest Lodge were reportedly asked to vacate earlier this summer. The tenants were shocked after the decision as they were not expecting it.

“Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there,” a source told the outlet.

It is to mention here that William and Kate's future home is located just four miles away from Adelaide Cottage, so the future king and queen are familiar with the area.