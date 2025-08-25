Prince William, Princess Kate's new home comes with eye watering rent

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to move into their £16 million 'forever home,' and royal fans will be shocked to learn how much the couple will have to pay in monthly rent.

The property is an eight-bedroom residence, making it a perfect place for their family of five, including their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The new house is located just four miles from their current four-bedroom residence, Adelaide Cottage.

Previously The Mirror reported the couple is likely to pay the rent for the Crown Estate, which owns the property.

Now, new neighbours have shared their expectations and excitement. Interestingly, this Georgian mansion has been in Royal custody since 1829 and was listed for rent at £15,000 per month back in 2001, as per Hello!magazine.

Property expert Russell Quirk told Manchester Evening News that the future King and future Queen are expected to pay double that amount today.

He explained: 'Windsor have become even more popular so the rental market in terms of demand is very strong. So the property has doubled in terms of its rent value, so £15,000 a month back in 2001 is now probably £30,000 a month.'

Royal expert and Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told Hello! that the heir to the throne will now reside closer to locals at Cranbourne Hall Residential Park, with neighbours calling them 'wonderful' and 'good for the country.'