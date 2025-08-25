What N.Y. residents need to know for Labor Day holiday

With Labor day is arriving on its earliest possible date this year, New Yorkers should prepare for a late-summer long weekend marked by closures, limited services, and traditional celebrations.

The holiday will be observed on Monday, September 1, 2025, resulting in the closure of all government offices, banks, and postal services in recognition of the federal holiday.

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend its regular mail delivery with closure of all post offices. However, the Priority Mail Express will still be operational.

Following the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, most of the banking services will be unavailable. Most importantly, online transactions will also be delayed until Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Shipping and delivery services will also follow a limited schedule. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has announced a suspension of regular pickup and delivery on Labor day, although its Express Critical service will remain available.

Similar to all other cargo services, FedEx has also announced closures across its services without special working hours at retail locations.

Although public services are closed, residents will find plenty of leisure opportunities.

Playland Park will be open for visitors from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., providing a traditional holiday escape.

Almost all retail stores and restaurants will maintain their regular hours, although the wholesale giant Costco will be closed.

The holiday celebrates the contributions of American workers and marks the unofficial conclusion to summer.

Labor day has also sparked travel, retail promotions, and community events across the state.

Officials suggest that residents confirm the operating hours of local businesses and plan for smooth service operations during the long weekend.