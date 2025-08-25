King Charles and Queen Camilla gifted £400k Rolls-Royce for official duties

King Charles III’s coronation may have been more than a year ago, but the celebrations are still sparking intrigue especially when it comes to the dazzling gifts he received.

Buckingham Palace has now revealed the official list, and among the standout tokens is none other than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2, presented by the King of Bahrain.

The ultra-luxury SUV, thought to be worth around £400,000 ($541,000), has been earmarked for official use by the King and Queen Camilla.

While its colour and exact specifications remain a closely guarded secret with Rolls-Royce unlikely to ever confirm details one thing is certain whenever the Cullinan rolls out of the royal mews, it will do so with the quiet power and prestige befitting a monarch.

Charles an Audit Supervisor at HW Fisher part of the Sumer Group, one of the UK’s top-15 accountancy practices spends his days advising entrepreneurial clients, family offices, and some of the biggest names in business, politics, sport, and the creative industries.

He and his wife, Poppy new parents to baby daughter Darcy were recently asked to share their impressions of what King Charles might experience in the supremely practical Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



For this test, the couple slipped into a striking “Morganite” edition of the SUV a dusky pink with a touch of orange for an hour-long cruise around South London.

“It’s so quiet and relaxing, I could easily fall asleep in the back,” Poppy admitted, slipping off her shoes to sink into the plush carpet.

He agreed, adding, “It’s just so comfortable, we barely feel the bumps that are all over the place on London roads.”

“I love the stars in the roof,” Poppy said, gazing up at the Cullinan’s famous Starlight Headliner.

The feature allows owners to customise the tiny pinprick lights to mirror the night sky on any date of their choosing.

Which means, in theory, King Charles could be reclining under a constellation frozen in time perhaps even the one from his Coronation Day, May 6, 2023.