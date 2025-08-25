Surgeon accused of filming 4500 intimate videos in hospital bathroom released on bail

Surgeon accused for filming 4500 intimates videos in hospital bathroom released on bail

An Australian surgical trainee who was accused of secretly recording 4,500 videos of colleagues in washrooms of three different hospitals since 2021, released on bail against $32,000 and term of must live with parents.

Ryan Cho, 28, is alleged of 500 potential charges leading to hundreds of private videos of medical staff. Melbourne police provided proof in Victoria State Supreme Court which identified his activities for a long time.

The state department claimed the private moments of at least 460 female co-workers were videotaped by the defendant after that his medical license got canceled.

Justice James Elliott granted bail to the ex-health practitioner with strict terms including to stay in family residence with parents who recently moved to Australia from Singapore for their son's case and a financial guarantee of AU$50,000 ($32,000 USD).

Affected medical facilities are Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, Austin Hospital and Royal Melbourne Hospital restrooms. Conditional bailee has not yet submitted any formal response to the allegations.

The alleged perpetrator recieved Australian permanent residency (PR) in April 2025, and completed medical studies from Monash University, Melbourne, after arriving from Singapore six years ago in 2019.