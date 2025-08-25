Prince Harry, Meghan take key step for kids as William excludes royal cousins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced a different norm as members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quite vocal about the privacy of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since joining Instagram at the beginning of 2025, Meghan often shared rare glimpses of the Sussexes' kids without revealing their faces.

She released photos of Archie and Lilibet, which were captured from the back and placed emojis on their faces.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's move, PR expert Rhea Freeman told Express that the Montecito couple's key decision showcases that they are different from their royal relatives, especially Prince William and Princess Kate.

"It might seem odd given the imagery that’s shared around of children within the Royal Family, but Harry and Meghan are not the same," she said.

Rhea added, "The public can not expect to be so critical of them and yet still expect access to the children that could, potentially, compromise their safety."

Moreover, the expert shed light on Archie and Lilibet's absence from the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, stating, "With the criticism the couple have faced, and the regular mentions around security, not showing the children’s faces on TV makes perfect sense as a way to help keep them more protected and safe."

It is important to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received support about the crucial step for Archie and Lilibet's safety, which came amid reports that the future King, William, "won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen did" in his reign.