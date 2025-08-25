NIO shares climb 14%, notching seventh straight session of gains

The Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, NIO, shares rose 14%, marking a remarkable rally for a seventh consecutive session.

The stock surged to 14.84% as investors' enthusiasm continued following the company’s recent product release.

The company opened pre-booking for the newly launched NIO ES8 SUV on August 21, 2025 with the official launch and user deliveries scheduled to start in late September 2025.

The sustained gains are speculated to be linked with this new launch. Available at 308,800 yuan ($43,000) under a battery subscription model.

Introducing such a model marks one of the NIO’s most affordable deals.

This strategic move highlights the significant shift in the company's focus from its premium SUVs, which typically costs between 338,000 yuan and 768,000 yuan.

Experts claim that the subscription model is a key part of NIO’s strategy to offer lower prices to customers initially, followed by a monthly fee for the ability to swap or upgrade their batteries.

The positive market attribution of the new launch fueled a cross-market rally. NIO’s U.S.-listed shares jumped 9.27% on August 21, 2025 and an additional 14.44% on August 22, 2025.

Hong Kong shares of the company closed up 11.12% last week, setting the stage for Monday’s continued surge.

This share raise comes at a critical time for NIO. The company was founded for the high-end consumers but is now operating in an increasingly competitive and price-sensitive Chinese EV sector.

The decision to introduce an SUV at a comparatively low price was necessary for the company as rivals were offering similar features at lower prices. Thus, NIO expanded its portfolio with two lower-priced brands namely Onvo for the mass market and Firefly for young urban buyers.