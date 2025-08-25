Forbes reveals world's richest musicians: Know name, net worth that might surprise you

Forbes: reveals world's richest musician: Know name & net worth that might surprise you

American rapper and music mogul, Sean Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has been named the world’s richest musician with a net worth of $2.5 billion,

Forbes reported, the Roc Nation boss amassed his fortune through diverse investments and ventures, including his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

He has also earned substantial profits from the sale of music streaming platform Tidal and fashion brand Roca wear.

The musician further expanded his portfolio with investments in real estate, hospitality, tech and startups.

All about Jay-Z: The greatest rapper of all time

Jay-Z is married to singer-song writer Beyonce, and they are considered one of entertainment’s most powerful couples.

Together, the pair boast an estimated combined net worth of $3.5 billion. They also share a record 88 Grammy nominations each, the most in history.

Jay-Z career has spanned over more than 35 years and now has become one of the most distinguished artist of all time.

He has won 25 Grammy Awards, the eighth-most ever, along with three Emmy Awards. In 2023, Vibe and Billboard ranked him the greatest rapper of all time.

Beyond entertainment, Jay-Z's impact has been recognized in civil rights advocacy. He received the prestigious President’s Award from the NAACP, underscoring his influence both on and off stage.

With music, business and influence intertwined, Jay-Z’s $2.5 billion empire cements his legacy as a global icon.

Who are top 5 richest musicians in the world?

Jay-Z

Jay-Z tops the world as per the ranking released by Forbes. while remaining four richest musicians and their netWorth might surprise you, here’s everything you need to know:

2. Taylor Swift – $1.6 Billion

Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, with a net worth of around $1.6 Billion, thanks to the earnings from her Eras Tour and the value of her music catalog.

3. Rihanna - $1.4

Rihanna, one of the most popular figures in the world, was the first female musician to become billionaire.

With this, she is one of the richest female musicians in the world. Rihanna has been successful as a musician, her wealth, worth around $1.4 billion significantly comes from her business deals.

4. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s estimated net worth is $1.2 Billion, making him a billionaire. The estimate includes the $500 million he received from selling his music catalog to Sony in 2021, as well as earnings from touring, album sales, and his “Springsteen on Broadway” show.

5. Paul McCartney

Singer, guitarist, and co-founder of the Beatles band, Paul McCartney has a net worth of $1.2 billion, placing him among one of the top richest rockstars in the world.

His music career spanned over five decades and has remained at the top through it all.

The musician takes home about 470 million per year from his music and publishing copyrights, and besides, McCartney owns multiple real estate properties in the USA, and UK, such as townhouse and penthouse in New York, and a mansion in Beverly Hills.