Fake Trump Photo Sparks Outrage: ICE San Diego Arrest Image Hijacked

ICE San Diego posted an arrest photo that unexpectedly went viral on social media, but not because of the suspect.

Diego Hernandez, a 42-year-old Mexican migrant was arrest on charges of multiple DUI convictions and repeated illegal re-entry into the U.S. however, the spotlight fell on the toned federal agent restraining him.

The photo’s framing sparked debate, with many users accusing ICE of staging the image to go viral, given its unusual focus on the agent’s physique.

It’s a common practice for arrest photos being staged hiding the agent’s face to conceal their identity.

However, this particular snap of 42-year-old Hernandez standing next to an agent with a well-toned body, took social media by storm. Here’s the reason behind all the buzz.

ICE San Diego's post on X

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) San Diego took to X to announce the arrest of an illegal Mexican migrant, a repeat offender linked to multiple drunk driving cases.

It wrote, “ICE San Diego arrested Diego Hernandez, 42, an illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for DUI and repeated illegal, re-entry into the U.S.”

It further read, “He chose to break our laws again and again. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal- because public safety comes first.”

ICE?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the U.S. agency that regulates immigration laws, overseas deportations, and runs detention centers.

Under US President Donald Trump’s second term, its role has expended sharply with larger budgets, more staff, and tougher arrest quotas.

Deportations have spiked into the hundreds of thousands. The detention numbers have surged past 50,000, fueled by new facilities and expanded capacity, making the agency central to Trump’s mass-deportation agenda.

Memers flood social media with jokes

The usual post by the agency went viral in no time and has so far garnered over 29 million views, with 11,000 comments and 13,000 reposts and still counting.

one meme squad dropped a doctored picture of Donald Trump slapping the fed’s back and captioned it, “The full photo.”

Another user took a swipe at the Grand Old Party, accusing of chasing virality. He wrote, “posting thirst traps to cover up the deportation numbers is a new low for the GOP.”

Amid all the fun and memes online, Cartman’s iconic Respect my authoritah quote didn’t exactly work in Hernandez’s favor in the real world.