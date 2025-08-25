Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis receive shocking news about royal future

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis receives shocking news about royal future

Prince William's plans for his future reign as King are being discussed ahead of his accession to the British throne.

The future of some young royals hangs in the balance as the Prince of Wales' plans to slim down the monarchy spark uncertainty about their roles and prospects under his reign.

According to a new report, William and Kate's two children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' future roles are also uncertain as the royal kids will ultimately choose between life as working royals or independent careers.

Future monarch George is poised to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors after embarking on a distinguished path of service and duty that will likely begin with a stint in the military.

However, the direction taken by his younger siblings, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, is less certain as they are charting their own unique courses, their futures full of promise and possibility.

“William and Catherine are modern parents. They may have their thoughts, but I think they’ll wait to see what the children want to do,” a former senior aide told The i Paper.

The royal insiders went on to add that the possibility of Charlotte and Louis building careers outside the monarchy has not been ruled out.

The question of the younger Wales children’s future comes as Prince William is preparing for a slimmed-down monarchy. When he becomes King, the number of working royals is forecast to fall to around five or six.

There are also speculations that William’ cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindal may also struggle to win status of working royals in his reign.

Currently, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are enjoying summer break at Balmoral with King Charles and other senior members of the royal family.