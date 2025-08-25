2025 Tour Championship: Top 5 winners & losers revealed!

The 2025 PGA Tour postseason officially wrapped up Sunday (August 24, 2025) with the Tour Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The PGA Tour postseason is about a series of golf tournaments that take place after the regular season, typically featuring the top players. These events often have a different format, such as: FedEx Cup playoffs and Tour Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood won this year’s Tour Championship and also claimed the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

As a result, Fleetwood won $18 million to cap off his season as the European also claimed his first PGA.

Let’s take a look at who won and lost at Tour Championship: Top 5

1 Winner: Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood showcased incredible mental toughness, overcoming the frustration of recent setbacks to achieve a remarkable win. What’s striking is how effortlessly he seemed to navigate the challenge, wrapping up the victory with a composed final round of 68.

Tommy Fleetwood has finally secured his first PGA tour win at the Tour Championship, held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

He led after 54 holes, tied with Patrick Cantlay, and didn’t look back, ultimately winning by three shots with a final round score of 68 (2-under par).

Fleetwood finished the tournament at 18-under par, earning him the FedEx Cup trophy and a $10 million prize.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Fleetwood’s career, ending a streak of six runner-up finishes and nearly eight Tour seasons without a win.

Loser: Rory McIlroy

In a field of 30 players this week in Atlanta, Rory Mcllroy did not have his best game this week. Mcllroy’s Tour Championship fell short, finishing T23 at 6-under par.

Despite a strong start, he stumbled with a 71 on Saturday and struggled over the final stretch on Sunday unable to mount a late charge.

2 Winner: Russell Henley

Russell Henley delivered a stellar performance this week, solidifying his case for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team with a strong performance at the Tour Championship.

He tied for second at 15-under par, highlighting by an impressive 9-under 61 in the opening round, where he eagled the par-5 and birdied five of his last seven holes.

4 Loser: Sepp Straka

Despite strong season, Sepp Straka struggled at Eastlake, finishing with the week’s worst score at 7-over par.

Straka, however, didn’t play last week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley due to personal reasons.

Outside of this week, it was a great season for Straka, who recorded two victories and has nearly locked himself into Ryder Cup consideration, either as an automatic qualifier or a captain’s pick for Luke Donald.

5 Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay’s performance at the Tour Championship has indeed strengthened his case for a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

He finished as runner-up, narrowly missing out on his second FedEx Cup title in three years. Cantlay had a strong week, particularly notable given his relatively quiet season up until this point.