Tommy Fleetwood wins first Tour Championship 2025

Tommy Fleetwood, after competing in 164 tournaments, won his first-ever PGA Tour in the United States. The victory was achieved at the final event of the 2025 Tour Championship held at East Lake in Atlanta.

The famous golfer from England, because of this win, also won the FedEx Cup. Tommy expressed his sentiments after a long-awaited win: “I always believed I could be a PGA Tour winner, and now it’s a reality.”

He said he is proud of his performance even before this huge win, adding, “I’m proud of my career, even before this win, but this victory is the perfect ending to the story of all my close calls.”

The victory was made at the final event of the 2025 Tour Championship held at East Lake in Atlanta.

This win is a big achievement and a great moment in his career. After years of trying, he stood at second or third but finally brought the championship home.

Along with the cup, he won a $10 million prize, which is a lot more than the cash prizes of other tournaments.

He beat the best in the final round by finishing three shots ahead of Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.

The famous golfer from England, because of this win, also won the FedEx Cup.

Fairway Jesus shared his journey, its ups and downs. “This wasn’t easy, but I kept a positive attitude, and I’m so glad I finally did it.”

“This is hopefully the first of many wins, because you have to win the first one before you can win a lot.”

PGA Tour victory turned out to be a major turning point in the life of The Weasel. He proved his credibility to win at the biggest stage, significantly adding to the money he had earned before throughout his career.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood's wife?

Tommy Fleetwood married Clare Craig in 2017. She is also his manager.