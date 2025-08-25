US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic wins first match but faces fitness issues

Serbian professional tennis player Novak Djokovic opened his US Open match with a straight set win, though his display left doubts about his sharpness.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner overcame American teenager Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6- 2 in the first round on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Djokovic played his first match in six weeks and admitted he was still rusty. His movement and balance were not sharp, and he struggled to recover between points. The second set exposed his problems most, as he racked up 20 unforced errors.

“It was a strange match,” Djokovic said afterwards, adding, “The first set finished in 20 minutes, but the second set took an hour. I had to stay calm in the tie-breaker. After that I felt a little better, but I know I can still improve.”

It was Tien’s first time playing a night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and nerves seemed to play a role.

The youngster, who stunned Daniil Medvedev earlier this year at the Australian Open, admitted he could not produce his best tennis against such an experienced opponent.

Djokovic is chasing his fifth US Open title and his first Grand Slam trophy since 2023. He now has two days of rest before facing American qualifier Zachary Svaida in the second round on Wednesday.

While Djokovic easily won through at ease on paper, his physical struggles have led to debates as to whether he has the stamina to go the distance in New York.