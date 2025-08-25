Buccaneers bids farewell to Shilo Sanders: What’s next for Deion Sanders’ son

Shilo Sanders’ NFL career has received a setback as he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in less than 24 hours after on-field mishap during preseason game.

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), Buccaneers took the decision as the son of Deion Sanders threw a punch at the Bills player.

The incident took place when Sanders, who plays quarterback for the Browns, was competing for a position with Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Suddenly, Sanders took a swing at Davidson.

The referees threw flags and expelled him forthwith from the game due to inexcusable physical altercation.

In less than 24 hours of mishap, Buccaneers decided to cut ties with rookie safety Shilo Sanders.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, “You can’t throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time. You gotta grow from that.”

What’s next for Shilo Sanders?

Despite the decision, the Buccaneers could still add to the practice squad if no team puts in a claim for the player during the waiver period.

In response to the decision, Sanders’ agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN, “We are hoping he gets claimed on waivers.”

Given Sanders’ diverse skill set and football IQ prowess, he still has a good chance to get another NFL spot before the final roster cuts.

Shilo and Shedeur, the sons of “Coach Prime” played for their father at the University of Colorado the last two seasons.