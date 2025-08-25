Meghan Markle joins Victoria Beckham to celebrate love amid family feud

Meghan Markle has taken inspiration from Victoria Beckham, despite the fallout between the Sussexes and the Beckhams.

The Duchess of Sussex recently paused her routine posts, which promote the upcoming season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

On August 22, Meghan shared a delightful video of her husband, Prince Harry, showcasing his surfing skills.

The former working royal captioned her post, "We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," with a ginger fox emoji.

Now, a PR expert compared the two leading ladies for publicly showering love on their husbands.

For the unversed, the British fashion designer often gave rare glimpses into her love life on social media.

Speaking on Express, Nick Ede said, "Meghan posting her video of Harry surfing was a really lovely thing to see. She has an audience of fans who have been on her journey with her, and they want to see content like this from her."

He believes that the fans felt relatable with Meghan's video in which she confessed her love and admiration for Harry.

Nick continued, “In the same way, Victoria Beckham posts pictures and videos of David, it makes them more relatable and gives fans a glimpse into their lives, which everyone wants to see."

It is important to note that these comments came amid the growing tensions in the Beckhams' and Sussexes' families.

It has been reported that David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn, is not on good terms with his parents.

Similarly, Harry and Meghan's years-long rift with the royal family is not coming to an end anytime soon.