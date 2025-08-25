Princess Diana grew tired of her £2.50 meal deal

Princess Diana grew weary of her go to meal

Princess Diana may have had the world at her fingertips, but even she wasn’t immune to food fatigue.

According to her former royal chef Darren McGrady, the late Princess enjoyed a variety of carefully prepared meals during her time at Kensington Palace but one particular dish eventually wore out its welcome.

Speaking in a YouTube video reflecting on his years in the royal kitchen, McGrady recalled how Diana once couldn’t get enough of salmon.

In fact, it was so often requested by charities hosting her for lunch that the palace office once called him directly to confirm her “favourite food.”

But the Princess soon grew weary of being served the same dish wherever she went.

“She came to me one day and asked what was on the menu,” McGrady remembered.

“I told her, and she sighed, I’m starving please tell me it’s not salmon. What is it with salmon and you chefs? Everywhere I go these days, everyone’s serving salmon.”

Realizing he was to blame, McGrady quickly swapped the menu to chicken and made sure to rotate dishes every week to avoid repetition.

While salmon may have lost its sparkle for Diana, nutrition experts still hail it as one of the healthiest proteins available.

Sold for as little as £2.50 a fillet in British supermarkets, salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and nutrients that support heart, brain, and skin health.

“Salmon is often hailed as one of the healthiest proteins you can eat,” food consultant Renae Smith explained.

“It’s great for mood, lowers inflammation, and benefits overall wellbeing but like anything, moderation matters.”

With most salmon today being farmed, Smith noted that responsible sourcing is key, as farmed fish can contain fewer omega-3s and higher saturated fats.

Still, it remains a staple for many though perhaps Diana’s body, and certainly her taste buds, were simply calling for variety.