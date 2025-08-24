‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star finally responds to fans’ hate

Gavin Casalegno has recently opened up about the hate he received for his character in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The young actor, who plays Jeremiah Fisher on the Prime Video series, faced backlash from fans over his character.

Addressing fans’ hate, Gavin finally broke his silence and told The New York Times, “They tend to dislike him, yes.”

“I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I haven’t really seen that much hate,” stated the Nine Seconds star.

However, Gavin further said, “The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny.”

The Noah actor explained that it’s “important” to “understand and realise” this is “a fictional story” and it’s “not me”.

“I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens,” pointed out the 25-year-old.

In the end, Gavin added, “I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well.”

Meanwhile, the show’s official Instagram account shared a slew of posts warning fans not to annoy the show’s cast on social media.