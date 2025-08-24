Meghan Markle continues to surprise fans with hidden talent

Meghan Markle's much-hyped second season of With Love, Meghan is set to return on August, 26.

Amid the buzz, Meghan herself broke the news via her Instagram account, confirming that her collaboration with Netflix will continue, with new projects already in the pipeline.

After struggling to to secure big-name stars for her show, the has now confirmed that celebrated British chef Clare Smyth- who holds three Michelin stars-will feature in the upcoming series of her Netflix programe.

In her episode, Ms Smyth revealed that she taught Meghan how to make a 'very healthy poached halibut with seasonal vegetables and bone broth.'

The 46-year-old chef heaped praise on the Duchess' culinary techniques, particularly her knife skills.

'The idea was to teach Meghan how to do fine dining and what goes into that, rather than just something you can make at home, the chef explained to The Times.

The pair even visited a fish market to source fresh halibut and later picked vegetables and herbs from the Sussexes' Montecito garden.

Meghan's close friend Chrissy Teigen, Pilates instructor Heather Dorak, and makeup artist Daniel Martin are among the guest list.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly working on launching a 'new charity' alongside Seeiso of Lesotho, in what is seen as an an effort to compete with Sentebale, the organisation he co-founded but later split from.