King Charles earns praise for meaningful gesture amid Balmoral break

King Charles received praise and admiration for his meaningful gesture amid the annual Balmoral gateway.

For the unversed, the monarch and Queen Camilla interrupted their summer holiday to send warm wishes to the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day.

The King admired the courage and resilience of Ukrainians amid the ongoing conflict.

In response, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude towards King Charles for taking the time to send a private letter to him.

On social media, the political figure shared the monarch's message and penned, "I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his cordial wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day."

"His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war."

He concluded his note, "We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe."

It is important to note that King Charles' new statement came after he was joined by his brother, Prince Andrew and former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson, in Balmoral, despite the ongoing scandals.