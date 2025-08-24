Prince George faces 'big change ahead' as William and Kate make key decision

Prince George recently marked his 12th birthday, which brings a lot of changes for him

Prince William and Princess Kate are entering a season of change, both as parents and as a family.

With the summer holidays coming to a close, their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — are preparing to head back to Lambrook School. However, it will be the last year the three siblings will study together.

Prince George, now 12, is preparing for secondary school next year, though his future destination is still undecided. Options on the table reportedly include Eton and Marlborough College, the respective alma maters of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “William and Catherine's baby boy George is rapidly turning into a young man – and this last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life.”

She added that the future king has grown used to his parents’ close involvement, saying, “as often as possible, it’s mum or dad who does the school run, and I’m sure they’re fully invested in every aspect of his education. So that’s going to be another big change ahead.”

On top of George’s next steps, the Waleses are preparing for another shift: a move to Forest Lodge, their new £16 million Windsor home. S

een as their “forever home,” it marks a fresh chapter after the difficult months following Kate’s cancer diagnosis.