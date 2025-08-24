Queen Camilla to revive royal plan for Buckingham Palace after 200 years

Queen Camilla is taking charge of a major task as Prince William and Kate Middleton decide the next phase to take on their destined role in the monarchy.

The Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a lavish £369 million reservicing programme to make it appropriate for King Charles and Camilla to move into the 775-room castle. Meanwhile, the royal couple is living at Clarence House.

According to the King’s office, the building’s infrastructure is getting a “complete overhaul” and “modernisation”. While the extensive plan is due to complete in 2027, Camilla has one more important addition to make, which is also a nod to a centuries-old royal plan.

The Queen Consort, who is known as a bookaholic and even found the charity Reading Room after her ascension, is hoping to build a library in the Palace, per to a report in Daily Mail.

Buckingham Palace happens to be the only residence that does not yet have a library since King George IV, who began his rule in 1820s. At the time, the monarch had donated the King’s Library in the residence to the British Museum ahead of a major set of redesigns for the property.

In recent times, books had been sparse in the palace and the only books that were found were in the offices of the late Prince Philip.

Camilla is not getting involved in any other infrastructure plans but her love for books had compelled her to revive a once forgotten treasure that should exists in the royal residence.

While the plans for Charles and Camilla moving in the Palace remains uncertain, Prince William and Kate Middleton have already made up their minds about it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving into Forest Lodge later this year and this will reportedly remain their 'forever home' even when William takes the throne.