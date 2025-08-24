King Charles takes key step to deal with Prince Andrew allegations

King Charles received an update about a bombshell book written on the controversies involving his brother, Prince Andrew.

The royals began their Balmoral holidays despite the negative spotlight on the Duke of York following the release of Andrew Lownie's bombshell book.

For the unversed, the royal author shed light on Andrew's relation with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his extremely inappropriate behaviour with royal staff, alleged fight with Prince Harry, and much more.

Amid the drama, the Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, have reportedly joined the King and Queen Camilla for their annual gateway.

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the monarch must have been updated on the new book, but the chances of him confronting his brother are quite rare.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I very much doubt that the King has read Andrew Lownie’s book about the Duke, but he will have been made aware of its content."

The royal commentator added, "You would imagine that the Balmoral holiday would give the two brothers the chance to sit down and talk about the damage all the allegations against the Duke have done."

However, Jennie believes that the royals are "sometimes quite strange in their dealings with one another."

King Charles will prefer to enjoy the traditional break with his family members and avoid "the elephant in the room."