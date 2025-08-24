Prince Harry receives alarming news just days before UK return

Prince Harry received some concerning news as he was preparing to make his return to U.K. amid his ongoing peace talks with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who is a patron of the WellChild charity, is expected to attend the annual awards ceremony in London. It appeared that Harry’s visa troubles were over but a fresh update caused major worries for the Sussex camp.

The scrutiny of his controversial US visa application was renewed after the Trump administration turned up more than 1000 documents on his file. There was demand that Harry’s visa files should be made public.

In March, a judge ordered some documents to be made public but they were heavily redacted, not sharing any key details about the application.

However, in a new report by The Sun, some of the information could now be made public.

Filings also show there are 517 “potentially responsive records” from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, 271 from the Office of the Legal Advisor and two from the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State.

A judge in Washington will be reviewing the 1000-page court records on Prince Harry at the US Department of State to determine what should be made public.

Lawyer Samuel Dewey, who represents right-wing US think-tank Heritage Foundation, said that the number of papers show that King Charles’s younger is being “monitored pretty closely”.

“I think we’re going to see documents from Harry talking about the case, but other material may be withheld,” he added. “Then it will be up to politicians whether that decision is overruled.”

The update comes just as Montecito and Buckingham Palace were in the midst of a peace talk, signalling a possible private meeting between the King and his estranged son, Harry.