Kylie Jenner reignites criticism after revisiting 'most-hated' shoot

Kylie Jenner once again became the talk of social media after she decided to reshare pictures from one of her most criticised fashion shoots.

The 28 year old makeup mogul brought back her Miu Miu campaign from last year, which fans previously slammed for making her look “awkward” and “expressionless.”

In the photos Kylie wore a dark green knit cardigan paired with a matching skirt, as she also had on shiny socks with black loafers, a choice that left many confused.

To add to the debate, the reality star was given a fur stole to hold even though Miu Miu has a strict no fur policy.

The brand described the Fall Winter 2025 collection as highlighting the “power of the portrait” and celebrating elegance but fans had very different reaction.

“NOPE!!!!!!!” wrote one angry follower, while another asked, “Why they make her pose like that?” Some labeled the campaign “cringe,” with others saying she “look funny as hell.”

Still, Kylie’s few fans made sure to defend her, as many flooded the comments with praise, calling her “Queen” and “hottie mami.” One admirer gushed, “Epic Kylie. KUDOS TEAM.”

Meanwhile Jenner also caught attention with a more casual look on her Instagram Stories where she wore low rise True Religion jeans in support of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

For the unversed, Timothée is currently in Budapest filming Dune Messiah and was unable to attend Kylie’s 28th birthday earlier this month.