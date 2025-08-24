Meghan Markle’s fairytale day sparked royal meltdown

How Meghan and Harry’s big day shattered the monarchy

Meghan Markle’s fairytale royal wedding is being re-examined in a bombshell Channel 5 documentary that claims the 2018 ceremony was the spark that ignited years of royal turmoil.

Harry & Meghan: The Wedding That Split Two Families takes viewers behind the palace gates, using reconstructions and insider accounts to reveal how the glittering celebration, watched by millions around the globe, became the turning point that fractured the monarchy.

The one-hour, 30-minute special pulls back the curtain on tensions between Meghan and palace staff, the bridesmaid dress row that escalated into a showdown between two of the Firm’s most powerful women, and the growing estrangement between Princes William and Harry.

While the documentary revisited behind-the-scenes clashes, from bridesmaid dress disputes to palace staff tensions, fans watching at home were quick to suggest the programme itself might be a “cover-up” for bigger royal drama ahead.

One viewer wrote on X, “They are desperately trying to take everyone’s attention away from something that must be brewing in the Royal Family.”

Another insisted, “It’s all a distraction. Just don’t watch it.”

Not everyone was dismissive, though. Some branded the documentary a “must-watch,” with one user describing it as “unintentionally hilarious” and accusing Meghan of “rotten” behaviour during the pre-wedding chaos.