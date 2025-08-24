Watch: Terrifying explosion bursts Malaysian fighter jet into flames

Huge fireball was captured erupting from the Boeing F/A-18D Hornet exploded seconds after take-off

A terrifying incident occurred on Thursday, August 21, 2025, when Malaysian fighter jet crashed seconds after take-off and bursted into flames and .

A huge fireball was captured erupting from the Boeing F/A-18D Hornet, operated by the Malaysian Air Force, as it hurtled down the runway.

Footage shows the Malaysian F/A-18 Hornet jet speeding on the tarmac and lifting off just moments before the engine exploded.

The Boeing jet, operated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), was seen roaring down the runway with flames trailing behind.

Moments later, a bright fireball engulfed the plane as it came down.

According to Royal Malaysian Air Force RMAF, the two pilots on board are said to have ejected just moments before the jet crashed at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Malaysia.

Moreover, the Air Force confirmed the incident in a statement: "We would like to inform you of an accident involving an F/A-18D Hornet at 9.05pm August 21 at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan.”

"We are taking immediate action and will update on the latest development."

Furthermore, the ground witnesses said the crash sounded like a missile strike and was heard from at least a mile away.

One of the witnesses, Mazlan Abdullah, who was eating at a restaurant near the military air base, told Bernama: "After the explosion, I could see flames in the airport and smoke billowing.

"Initially there was a fire burning, but then there were an explosion and the blaze got intense,“ he added.

Witnesses described the scene as terrifying and said they could smell the fuel burning.

According to RMAF, both pilots successfully ejected from the aircraft moments before it crashed to the ground.

Police chief confirmed that both pilots were safe and immediately taken for medical examination.

“Police can confirm the incident. Both the pilot and co-pilot have been taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for examination,” the officer told Bernama.

According to the Edge Malaysia, the Malaysian Air Force quickly released a statement saying an investigation is now underway.

Officials promise to provide updates as they learn more about what went wrong. For now, the focus remains on the pilot's incredible escape.

About F/A-18D Hornet:

The F/A-18D Hornet is a high-performance military jet, vital for both attacking targets and defending airspace.

F/A-18D Hornet

It has served as a core part of the Malaysian Air Force for many decades. This accident has sparked wide interest, both locally and internationally, given the aircraft’s importance.

The RMAF has a fleet of eight F/A-18D Hornets, acquired from McDonnell Douglas.