Royal woman accused of 'difficult behaviour' amid Meghan Markle's allegations

Princess Margaret's 'sadistic streak' in her behaviour towards her palace staff has been revealed by a royal insider.

For context, palace staff play an important role in the lives of royal family as they assist them with their day-to day activities.

Writing in his royal biography Yes, Ma'am, Tom Quinn revealed that Princess Margaret 'had a reputation for being 'extremely demanding and bad-tempered,' according to royal staff members.

'She also hated it if any of her personal things had been moved without permission and would berate a servant in front of others, which could be humiliating,' one insider recalled.

Photo credits: DailyMail

'She did not care because she had, I think, a slightly streak or may be wanted to hurt people because she has been hurt,' a former staff member told Quinn.

According to Quinn, Margaret attitude may also have been shaped by the changing attitudes of the period.

He wrote: 'When she got angry with her staff, it was often because she was very angry with her life and especially with her relationship with her husband, Lord Snowdon.'

Ironically, Margaret's outburst were not directed at her staff. She reportedly berated her sister, Queen Elizabeth, as well.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, the daughter-in-law of King Charles and wife of Prince Harry, has also faced scrutiny for her alleged behaviour towards palace staff.

She was reportedly nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' by palace insiders.

Her behaviour reportedly led to multiple staff resignations, with claims of bullying and reports that some team members were reduced to tears, according to Palace aides.

However, Meghan has consistently denied the allegations, dismissing them as part of a 'calculated smear campaign.'