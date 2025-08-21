King Charles, Queen Camilla seek help for crucial Palace role after vacation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on the lookout for new talent inside the palace after they return from their Scottish vacation next month.

According to the Royal Family’s official website, the King and Queen are hiring a Royal Engagements Officer, a role that promises to be as challenging as it is prestigious. The 12-month position, based within the Private Secretary’s Office at Buckingham Palace, comes with a £40,000 annual salary. Applications, available on the Royal Household website, close on August 31.

Whoever lands the role will be responsible for the complex and crucial task of planning the King and Queen’s busy schedule of visits, audiences, and speeches.

The job description describes the team’s mission as “facilitating meaningful contact between Their Majesties’ and the world through careful coordination, thoughtful briefings and seamless delivery of engagements.” Duties include overseeing logistics for both domestic and international outings, along with preparing “meticulous, comprehensive briefings.”

Applicants are expected to be quick thinkers with strong knowledge of current affairs in the UK and Commonwealth.

The perks, meanwhile, include complimentary meals, an “excellent” pension, and 20 percent off at the Royal Collection Trust Shops.

The posting comes as the monarch, 76, kicks off his summer at Balmoral as part of the Royal Family’s annual retreat to the Scottish Highlands.

Upon his arrival on Monday, August 18, the King was welcomed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and was honored with a Guard of Honour. Charles also greeted European visitors who traveled from Germany, the Netherlands, and France.