Spirit Airlines under fire after packed plane flies into Hurricane Erin

Spirit Airline has faced a barrage of backlash after one of their flights were seen operating and flying into Hurricane Erin as it tore through the Caribbean.

On Monday, August 18, the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 posted on social media that Spirit flight NK2298, en route from Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico, flew straight into the first major hurricane of 2025.

At the time of flight, the hurricane was categorized as a Category 4 storm with wind speed exceeding 130mph.

The Airbus A320-271N was scheduled to arrive in San Juan after 5 pm ET after departing Philadelphia. The details of the passengers who were on board were unknown at the time.

According to Daily Mail, Spirit Airlines flight flew for several miles through Hurricane Erin; however, no injuries and casualties were reported. Fortunately, the plane arrived safely at its destination.

Spirit's senior media relations specialist Tommy Fletcher commented, “Safety is always our top priority. Our Pilots followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to San Juan (SJU).”

“Our Operations Control Center closely tracks weather systems and works with our Pilots and ATC to determine flight paths that safely navigate around or above adverse weather conditions,” the airline spokesperson added.

Despite Spirit’s assurance, negligence in the face of impending calamity took the internet by storm, unleashing the wave of criticism.

Besides, Spirit Airlines is also grappling with several issues ranging from bankruptcy, and high operational costs, to high competition from other airlines.