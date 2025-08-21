Princess Marie steps out in Denmark with kids by her side

Princess Marie supported by towering teens

Princess Marie made a surprise return to Copenhagen this week and she wasn’t alone.

The royal delighted fans as she stepped out at the Copenhagen Cooking Festival, where she serves as patron, accompanied by her two children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13.

The trio threw themselves into the festivities, sampling culinary delights, watching the competition for the best ratatouille, and even stopping by the Ice Cream Shop for a sweet treat.

It marked a rare public appearance for Henrik and Athena, who have been living and studying in the U.S. since 2023, when Princess Marie and her husband, Prince Joachim, relocated to Washington D.C. following his appointment as defence industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Henrik cut a smart figure in a denim shirt and beige chinos and now stands noticeably taller than his mother, while Athena, in a blue and white striped top paired with a white A-line skirt and trainers.

The princess herself looked elegant in a sky-blue blazer layered over a white cami, with flared stone coloured trousers completing the sophisticated look for the Copenhagen Cooking Festival.

Earlier in the week, she visited Positivgruppen in Frederiksberg, a support venue and patient association for HIV-positive gay and bisexual men.

On Wednesday, she continued her official program with a visit to the Danish Emergency Management Agency in Birkerød.