Prince Harry, Prince William receive meaningful update amid peace talks

Prince William is still sceptical over the olive branch his estranged brother Prince Harry has extended to him during the peace summit held in July.

King Charles’s two sons may not be on speaking terms amid their ongoing bitter rift, but they would always be connected by strong feelings and high regard they hold for their late mother, Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales was beloved by the public and made sure that both her sons were protected given the heavy burden they would face in the continuation of the monarchy. A former royal butler revealed how Diana continues to guide Harry and William during this tough time.

“If they study Princess Diana’s life carefully – and I hope they often do – William, Harry and their advisers will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed,” Patrick Jephson shared in an interview with People Magazine. “Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service.”

From 1988 to 1996, Patrick Jephson worked first as Princess Diana’s equerry and then her private secretary, witnessing first hand the breakdown of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles and the couple’s divorce.

He added, “I’m sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow.”

The update comes as Prince Harry’s key aide extended an olive branch on behalf of the Duke of Sussex to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. He has expressed his willingness to share his diary engagements to avoid any more clashes.

However, William is not keen on a reconciliation not because of doubts about Harry’s intentions but more about mistrust with Meghan Markle.