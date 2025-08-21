Canada Deep Sky Alpha facility: A new era of carbon removal

Deep Sky facility is described as the "world’s first carbon removal innovation and commercialisation centre."

The Deep Sky Alpha facility in Canada began operations on August 20, 2025. It is the first direct air capture (DAC) facility to capture and sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere.

Deep Sky is a carbon removal project developer. Their business model is to test and optimise DAC technologies from various providers to identify a scalable and cost-effective solution for climate change.

The Deep Sky Alpha is the first direct air capture (DAC) facility in North America

The facility has 12 pads for equipment. Three DAC units from Skyrenu (Quebec), Airhive, and Mission Zero Technologies (UK) are currently operating. The facility has room for 10 units in total. More units from other companies are scheduled in the fall and winter.

The captured CO2 in the facility is liquefied and then transported to a nearby storage hub. The gas is injected into underground saline aquifers and stored permanently.

The primary goal of the Alpha facility is to reduce the cost of DAC, which is a great barrier to its production and widespread adoption.

The insight gained from testing various technologies will build up the design of Deep Sky’s larger facility. That commercial facility is expected to capture 500,00 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Deep Sky is a Canadian initiative focused on developing and scaling carbon removal technologies.

“This is a defining moment, not just for Deep Sky, but for the global carbon removal industry,” Alex Petre, CEO OF Deep Sky, said.

“Companies around the world are looking for high-quality, durable carbon removal to offset carbon footprints. With Deep Sky Alpha, we’re providing that it’s not only possible, it’s here,” Petre added.

The key achievement is the rapid pace of development, demonstrating the quick deployment of climate infrastructure. The facility became operational in just one year.

