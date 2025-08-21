Woman jumps from moving SUV on Kuala Lumpur Expressway

A shocking video captured a woman jumping from a moving vehicle on a busy expressway.

The video instantly went viral on social media in Malaysia, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred on the Sprint Expressway near Sri Hartamas on the evening of August 17, 2025.

In the dashcam footage, it is visible that a black SUV was travelling in the middle lane when the rear passenger door opened.

Suddenly, a woman is seen throwing herself from the moving vehicle. She hit the road with such force that her shoes flung off.

While several oncoming vehicles swerved to avoid hitting her, she remained there motionless.

While speaking to local media, a witness said that passers-by rushed to help her and move to safety.

The witness, surnamed Luo, speculated that the woman had likely been in an argument with others in the vehicle before making the drastic decision to jump.

Several eyewitnesses also said that the SUV promptly stopped and the driver returned to assist her.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood affirmed that there's no official report lodged against the incident.

Fortunately, the woman is believed to have avoided serious injuries due to the quick actions of those who came to her rescue.