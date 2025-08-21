John Mayer shares reason for not releasing new album

John Mayer collaborated with Ed Sheeran for 'F1' movie song 'Drive'

John Mayer, popular American singer and guitarist, has not release any new records since his last album Sob Rock in 2021.

He has been making music freely and touring all across the world, hence, John wants to continue living in the moments.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old artist opened that he doesn’t know for sure when he will bring out a new album.

The Gravity singer told PEOPLE, "I don't know when it's coming out, but I've been going around making music, touring, making music, touring for a lot of years.”

“I think it would make sense at this stage in my life [to] just take a breather and figure out when I want to do it and how I want to do it”, he confessed.

Mayer is enjoying his day-to-day routine for now and he thinks that a new record will get bound.

He added, "I have enough songs that I could put a record out right now.

"But if I put a record out right now, I would want to go on the road, and I just want to take a minute and practice this newfound going with the flow."

Work Wise, John recently worked on song called Drive with Ed Sheeran and Dave Grohl for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie.