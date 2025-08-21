Palace gives Queen Camilla solo mission as King deals with Andrew issue

Queen Camilla continues with her schedule during the royal family’s Balmoral break as King Charles deals with a major crisis situation.

The Queen Consort, who is the Patron of the York Racecourse, was scheduled to attend the second day of the Ebor Festival back in England. The King and Queen had arrived in Scotland to spend time at their Aberdeenshire retreat close to the Balmoral Castle.

Charles was officially welcomed at Balmoral days before as Camilla enjoyed shopping with her daughter and granddaughter.

Now, she will be at York as she is set to unveil a plaque in recognition of the ‘Juddmonte International’ race, which took place at York Racecourse last year.

It is being named by the Longines World Racing Awards as the ‘World’s Best Race’ of 2024.

The festival is named after the shortened form of Eboracum, the Roman name for York. It was first run in 1843, and it was originally known as the Great Ebor Handicap.

Camilla will also meet representatives from the local charities supported by the track and members of the Yorkshire racing community and the members of the York racecourse team.

After that, King Charles’s wife will present the trophy to the winning owner of the ‘Yorkshire Oaks’, which is a feature race of the Ladies Programme.

While Charles would have liked to join his wife for the festivities, this may also have been a solo mission for Camilla to take on as he dealt with the Andrew-shaped problem.

The outing will be the first appearance of the Queen after it was revealed that Epstein files would be made public in matter of days, a concerning update for the royals.