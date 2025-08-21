Future queen receives good news after months of uncertainty

The royal family's stunning Princess has been given green light to fulfil her dream after months of uncertainty.
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will officially resume her studies at Harvard University this autumn.
The 23-year-old heir to the Belgian throne is entering the second year of her master’s degree at the prestigious Massachusetts university. She has been cleared for Harvard comeback after Donald Trump's visa ban row.
A palace insider has claimed: "The beautiful Princess was in tense as her academic future was thrown into doubt earlier this year when Trump’s administration moved to block international students from attending Harvard on a visa."
"Now, she's over the moon and celebrating the news with her loved ones," they added.
The ban, issued in May, sparked concern for Elisabeth and thousands of others around the world. Harvard pushed back with legal action, resulting in the restriction being suspended.
In June, a US judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from enforcing the measure.
Judge Allison Burroughs expressed concerns on the shocking decision, saying that Harvard would face “immediate and irreparable injury” if the proclamation went into effect.
The 23 year old royal is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Policy
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in the Montecito neighbourhood of LA, California, faces a threat
King Charles adds family friendly attraction to Sandringham estate
Prince Harry’s VJ Day letter sparks PR stunt backlash
Queen urged Meghan Markle to reconcile with her father Thomas amid family feud
The Duchess of Sussex struggles to win over Americans and Britons
Princess Kate's struggle to cope with the effects of her cancer treatment continues
Royal experts say the Prince of Wales feels a 'persistent lack of trust' toward Prince Harry’s wife