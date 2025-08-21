Florida man arrested after drug-smuggling drone crashes into family’s backyard

A Florida man’s high-tech drug delivery scheme got leaked when a drone carrying bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl went down in a residential backyard, leading to his arrest.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports that homeowners in Lutz were startled by a loud noise around 1:30 a.m.

After searching, they found a drone with a flashing light in their yard.

The residents then made a shocking discovery that the drone was attached to a cloth bag that contained four further small bags.

Among them, three bags are filled with fentanyl powder, while one is filled with methamphetamine.

The bags were labelled with names and the word “share.”

Before even informing 911, a 49-year-old Jason Brooks arrived at the door, knocking repeatedly.

The homeowner’s security camera footage recorded the entire incident.

Homeowners then called police and when deputies arrived, they found Brooks in the driveway holding the remote control of the drone.

He claimed he was merely searching for a lost drone, but was quickly taken into custody.

Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the homeowners for their prompt response in turning the dangerous substances over to the authorities.

He said, “There's no doubt he was trying to go undetected.”

Multiple charges have been imposed on Brooks including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver with a suspected license.

The police have started investigations to trace the drone’s intended flight path and destination.